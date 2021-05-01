Hardik Pandya's ladylove Natasa Stankovic beats the summer heat in a pool, couple posts adorable pics with baby Agastya!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and stunning ladylove Natasa Stankovic are one of the hottest couples around. Both are avid Instagrammers and fans love it! Beating the summer heat in her own style, Natasa dipped into the pool with baby boy Agastya and shared the picture online.

Natasa Stankovic dropped a pool picture with baby Agastya while daddy Hardik Pandya also shared an adorable photo with the toddler. Take a look here:

For all those who don't know, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring in January, last year. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy Agastya.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni.

Natasa and Hardik's fun posts on social media have been pepping up their Insta game lately!