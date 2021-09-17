Nora Fatehi's 'Haye Garmi' avatar in low-cut neckline dress on Mumbai streets goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi was spotted on Thursday, looking nothing less than a diva. The busy Mumbai streets came to a standstill when 'Haye Garmi' dancer stopped and posed for a photo-op with paps.

Wearing a white low-cut neckline dress with a thigh-high slit in gown, Nora Fatehi turned a few heads in her risqué outfit. With photos and videos splashed all over the internet, she did get troll attention too!

A video of her photo-op was posted by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani on Instagram and that's when a few trolls got active. One wrote: Pahen to liya par khud hi comfortable nehi hai .kisko dekhane ke liye pahena tab

Another person wrote: Tuba tuba yaar yai loug aisay kapday pehan kar kaisay public mai aajati hain???

However, her fans lauded her for looking super glam and appreciated her beauty.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora has a huge fan following of 31.9 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.