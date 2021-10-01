Hot Scoop: Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on THIS date?

New Delhi: Popular television and film actress Mouni Roy is making headlines and this time it's not for any of her social media posts or videos. The Naagin fame star has been hogging limelight currently for her personal life.

Speculation about Mouni Roy dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar has been doing the rounds. Now, as per a report in India Today, the actress's cousin has spilled the beans on her impending wedding.

Mouni Roy's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar spoke to a local newspaper in Cooch Behar, as per the India Today report and revealed that she will be getting married in January 2022. He added that the gala wedding will be taking place either in Dubai or Italy.

As Mouni hails from Cooch Behar, the couple will hold separate functions there for relatives as well.

WHO IS SURAJ NAMBIAR?

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. With no official confirmation yet on the wedding or their relationship status, fans are still waiting for the actress to make it public.

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management from Stanford University.