Hot Scoop! Romance brewing between Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh and Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri?

New Delhi: Love is in the air, it seems! Actress-producer Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh is reportedly dating 'Bulbbul' actress Tripti Dimri. Yes! rumours are rife that the two are a couple and have kept their relationship status under wraps.

According to a report in Mid-Day.com, Karnesh Ssharma and Tripti's love story blossomed while working in Anvita Dutt’s 'Bulbbul'. Often, the two share about each other on social media and that has led to many thinking about them being the 'it' couple.

Check out their social media interactions:

Tripti made her acting debut in 2017 with Poster Boys. She was later seen in Sajid Ali's 2018 release 'Laila Majnu' with Avinash Tiwary.

In 2020, she featured in Anushka and Karnesh Sharma's production 'Bulbbul'. The fresh face won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress in a web original film. It premiered on Netflix. The film also starred Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Avinash Tiwary and Parambrata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Clean Slate Filmz - the film production and distribution company was set-up by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma in October 2013. Under this banner, several films and web series have been made.