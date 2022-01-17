हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rupali Ganguly

I have oil in my hair: 'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly shies away from paps in viral video!

On her latest outing to the salon, Rupali Ganguly asked paps to not click her pictures as she had oil in her hair.

I have oil in my hair: &#039;Anupamaa&#039; fame Rupali Ganguly shies away from paps in viral video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has a huge fanbase who loves to watch her on the superhit daily soap 'Anupamaa' these days. Social media is abuzz with a hilarious video of the actress asking paps to not click pictures of her as she had oil in her hair.

In the video shared on Instagram by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Rupali was seen heading to a salon with tied up and reportedly oiled hair. When paps spotted her, naturally they asked her to pose for pics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

 

But the 'Anupamaa' actress was hesitant for the photo-op as she said she had oil in her hair and covered her hair with her hands. Paps still told the actress that she is looking good. Later, the actress told paps to wait for 20 minutes after which she would be ready to pose.

A fan was also seen asking Rupali for a picture, the actress politely agreed and clicked a selfie with him. Then she rushed to the salon in Juhu.

Take a look at the video:

 

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

Rupali made her acting debut at the early age of 7 for the film 1985 film Saaheb, followed by her father's venture, Balidan. She entered into the TV world with Sukanya in 2000 and has also appeared in Sanjivani and Bhabhi.

Later, she was seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii among others. In 2006, she participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss season 1. 

She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Rupali gave a voice-over in the animation film, Dashavatar back in 2008.

