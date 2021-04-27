I slapped him, he punched me, I blacked out: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals how she was once eve-teased!

New Delhi: Popular actress Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame recently recalled a horrific eve-teasing incident and revealed how her family supported her big time. Opening up on her strong family system, Fatima narrated how her father chased the man who misbehaved with the actress.

In an interview with Pinkvilla recently, Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled the unpleasant experience of how once she was eve-teased on road. "Main raste mein jaa rahi thi gym ke baad. Ek ladka aaya aur wo ghoor raha tha. Toh maine bola, 'Kya ghoor raha hai?' The guy said. 'Ghoorunga, meri marzi.' Maine kaha 'Maar khaana hai?' The guy said, 'Maar'.

"I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, 'kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya?

Fatima opened up on how her father has been a strong support system to the actress.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's sports biopic 'Dangal'. The actress, however, was not new to the world of cinema, as she was a child artiste in movies much before that.

In one of her interviews last year, Fatima had also revealed about facing the casting couch in the industry.

She will next be seen in Netflix Original anthology film 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. It consists of four short film segments directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

For the unversed, Fatima recently announced that she will be taking a break from social media.