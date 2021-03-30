Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh tests COVID-19 positive

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest celebrity from the Hindi film industry to have tested positive for coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram and shared the update about her health informing her fans that she is under home-quarantined and urged people to follow protocol.

Sharing a note on Instagram stories, Fatima wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for your wishes and concern. Stay safe, guys." She signed off the message as "Fatty".

Actor Aamir Khan, who was Fatima's on-screen father in 'Dangal', recently tested positive for COVID-19. Among other Bollywood celebrities who recently got infection with COVID-19 are Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, R. Madhavan and Rohit Saraf. All these celebs are currently under quarantine.