Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was molested at the age of 3, opens up on horrifying sexual abuse incident

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after her debut in Aamir Khan's sports drama 'Dangal' in which she played Geeta Phogat's character. The actress had been acting in movies since a young age. The actress has now opened up on her horrifying sexual abuse experience.

In an interview with Pinkvilla.com, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her tough ordeal, "I was molested when I was just three years old. There is a stigma around the whole sexual abuse issue, which is why women and even don't open up about being exploited in life. But I hope, today the world changes. There is more awareness and education about it. Pehle toh yehi kaha jaata tha that don't speak about it. People will think about it differently."

Fatima further added, "Of course, I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone's reference."

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.