ICYMI: Sadhguru's conversation with Demi Lovato on mental illness, spirituality and aliens creates a flutter online!

New Delhi: International icon and pop singer Demi Lovato recently had a chat session with spiritual leader Sadhguru on her podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. On their respective social media handles, links to the fun interview were shared and received a warm reception from fans across the world.

Sadhguru's Instagram caption read: Sadhguru joins @ddlovato on 4D Watch Sadhguru's conversation with singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato on 4D! They discuss many dimensions of life - motorcycles, working joyfully, the difference between mystics and mistakes, and the need for a Conscious Planet. @sb_projects #Sadhguru #DemiLovato #Joy #ConsciousPlanet #Life

They talked about a conscious planet, spirituality and aliens, leaving followers amused.

Demi Lovato captioned her post as: @sadhguru : a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts

Demi Lovato also opened up on mental illness and the conversation invited many comments on her YouTube channel too.

Before Demi Lovato, Sadhguru met Hollywood hunk Will Smith and his daughter Willow back in 2020 and it again created a flutter online.