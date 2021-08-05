हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sadhguru

ICYMI: Sadhguru's conversation with Demi Lovato on mental illness, spirituality and aliens creates a flutter online!

International icon and pop singer Demi Lovato recently had a chat session with spiritual leader Sadhguru on her podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. On their respective social media handles, links to the fun interview were shared and received a warm reception from fans across the world. 

ICYMI: Sadhguru&#039;s conversation with Demi Lovato on mental illness, spirituality and aliens creates a flutter online!
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: International icon and pop singer Demi Lovato recently had a chat session with spiritual leader Sadhguru on her podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. On their respective social media handles, links to the fun interview were shared and received a warm reception from fans across the world. 

Sadhguru's Instagram caption read: Sadhguru joins @ddlovato on 4D Watch Sadhguru's conversation with singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato on 4D! They discuss many dimensions of life - motorcycles, working joyfully, the difference between mystics and mistakes, and the need for a Conscious Planet. @sb_projects #Sadhguru #DemiLovato #Joy #ConsciousPlanet #Life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

They talked about a conscious planet, spirituality and aliens, leaving followers amused. 

Demi Lovato captioned her post as: @sadhguru : a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Demi Lovato also opened up on mental illness and the conversation invited many comments on her YouTube channel too. 

Before Demi Lovato, Sadhguru met Hollywood hunk Will Smith and his daughter Willow back in 2020 and it again created a flutter online. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SadhguruDemi LovatoMental illnessSpiritualityAliensWill SmithYogi
Next
Story

Raj Kundra pornography case: Victim alleges 'was told private parts won't be shown', 'only initmate scenes will be shot'

Must Watch

PT8M38S

News 50: Families of Indian Hockey players celebrates with joy