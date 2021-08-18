हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

ICYMI: When Hema Malini, Feroz Khan were welcomed at Afghanistan for Dharmatma film shoot - Watch

It dates back to the time when things were peaceful in Kabul. Dharmatma was the first Hindi film to be shot in Afghanistan. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The Afghan crisis at present has caught global attention after the Taliban insurgents seized Kabul on Sunday. The mass displacement of people desperately leaving their country and feeling scared for lives has cut a heartbreaking image worldwide. 

Top leaders, celebrities including netizens thronged social media and have reacted strongly, supporting Afghan nationals. Amid this turmoil and tension, an old rare video of Bollywood actress-politician Hema Malini, late actor Feroz Khan landing in Afghanistan for their film Dharmatma back in 1974 has surfaced online.

Take a look:

It dates back to the time when things were peaceful in Kabul. Dharmatma was the first Hindi film to be shot in Afghanistan. The film starred Hema Malini, Feroz Khan, Rekha, Danny Denzongpa, and Helen.

It was produced and directed by Feroz Khan.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan's 2013 Facebook post on shooting Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan surfaced online with netizens reacting to it. 

The Taliban took over Kabul after an unprecedented collapse of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government, prompting the embattled president to flee the country, reportedly. 

 

