Inaugural edition of 3-Day Kashi Film Festival begins in Varanasi today

New Delhi: Inaugural edition of 3 days Kashi Film Festival begins on Monday (December 27). The festival will also help give a new direction to the Film City in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Tourism, Culture, Charitable Affairs Minister and Apoorva Chandra, Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are expected to inaugurate the festival.

Various people from the entertainment business will be part of the 3 days festival. ‘Dream girl’ and BJP MP Hema Malini, comedian Raju Srivatsava, are expected to perform on the first day of the festival.

The Kashi Film Festival is taking place ahead of the beginning of the construction work on the ambitious film City at Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority (YEIDA) area of Gautam Budh Nagar district in January 2022.