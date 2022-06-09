New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty can surely be called the queen of entertainment, whether it is her latest OTT project with Rohit Shetty, reality shows or a fitness app – the leggy lass is owning it all and how! The stunner celebrated her 47th birthday on June 8, and guess what? She became the only actress with a one-of-a-kind vanity van.

A source revealed, “Shilpa has gifted herself a brand new vanity van with a kitchenette, hair wash station, and most importantly, a yoga deck! Fitness is very important to her and she wants to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van.”

Isn't awesome news? Well, on the work front, Shilpa has 'Sukhee', a film helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's fictional cop-series titled ‘Indian Police Force’ for Amazon Prime Video featuring Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa Shetty also has Nikamma slated to hit theatres on June 17, 2022. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, it is directed by Sabbir Khan. It stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles.