Is Priyanka Chopra-produced series based on Madhuri Dixit's life cancelled? Actress reveals

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit who is currently basking in the success of her much-awaited OTT debut in the series 'The Fame Game' has provided an update on an earlier announced series that was supposed to be based on her life produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Unfortunately for Madhuri's fans, the series which was announced a few years ago stands to be cancelled.

For the unversed, Priyanka had announced the show on her Instagram a couple of years back. She had written in the caption, "The incredible Madhuri Dixit's real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can't wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out."

In her latest interaction with the press, Madhuri revealed that the series will not be taken forward. As quoted by the Indian Express, she told reporters, "The show we’re talking about was not exactly my autobiography. It was part fiction and part reality. They were going to take certain instances from my life including the fact that I was a Bollywood actor before moving to Denver where no one really knew me. It would show what happens in such a situation? But it is done and we are not working on it anymore."

Coming to Madhuri's show 'The Fame Game', along with her, the series stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran and Musskaan Jaferi in their heart stealing avatars.

The revolves around Bollywood icon Anamika Anand who is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question “Where is Anamika?” quickly turns into “Who is Anamika?” as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar.

The show, directed by Sri Rao, Karishma Kohli, and Bejoy Nambiar, released on Netflix on February 25, 2022.