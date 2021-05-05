Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala opens up on first failed marriage, says 'not every violence is physical'

New Delhi: Famously known as the 'Kaanta Laga' girl, Shefali Jariwala became an overnight star soon after the remix version of the song 'Kaanta Laga' released back in 2002. Amid all of her rising popularity, Shefali got married to Harmeet of Meet Bros fame in 2004 but their married life hit rock bottom and the couple divorced in 2009.

Shefali Jariwala in an interview with Times Now talked about her first failed marriage and life afterwards. She said, "It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life. I think, one of the reasons why I could make the decision for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country is we have is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support".

She added, "Women need to understand that you need to be really independent and you have to recognise the situation you are in. Sometimes, women do not recognise it for years together that they are not in a happy marriage. Things can happen amicably for the better but there are a lot of people out there who support you. The police can intervene. We have great lawyers. The law of the country protects women in many ways. They have to seek advice and be strong. They need to try and have a support system of their own and you have to make difficult decisions to move forward in life".

Shefali Jariwala, fortunately, found love again and after dating for a few years, got married to TV actor Parag Tyagi. The duo got hitched in 2014 and their social media PDA has been winning hearts.

About her husband Parag, she said, "I was single at that time. It was an arranged sort of a date. We really liked each other a lot and hit off instantly. Parag and I are very similar and different in many ways. I think we kind of balance each other out."

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye too. In Bigg Boss 13, when Shefali was a contestant, her doting hubby cheered for his wife and even went inside the house during family week.