NewsBuzz
ANJALI ARORA

Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora back with new HOT video, lip-syncs to this Punjabi song - Watch

Anjali Arora's new hot video: Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora back with new HOT video, lip-syncs to this Punjabi song - Watch

New Delhi: The Kacha Badam fame girl Anjali Arora has a massive fan base - thanks to her social media presence. She recently put up a new video looking stunning in an olive green noodle strap dress, lip-syncing to a popular Punjabi track. 

Anjali Arora's new hot video has got fan reactions who have liked it a lot. In fact, her Lock Upp co-participant and TV actress Nisha Rawal dropped a comment reading: How so pretty. Anjali was one of the finalists in the show's season 1, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The winner's trophy was lifted by Munawar Faruqui, whose bonding with Anjali remained in news throughout the season. 

Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. 

Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone.

Recently, she featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled 'Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re' which was released on August 10, 2022. 

 

Live Tv

Anjali Aroraanjali arora MMSanjali arora hot videoanjali arora private videoanjali arora initmate videoLock Upp

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh