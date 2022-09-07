New Delhi: The Kacha Badam fame girl Anjali Arora has a massive fan base - thanks to her social media presence. She recently put up a new video looking stunning in an olive green noodle strap dress, lip-syncing to a popular Punjabi track.

Anjali Arora's new hot video has got fan reactions who have liked it a lot. In fact, her Lock Upp co-participant and TV actress Nisha Rawal dropped a comment reading: How so pretty. Anjali was one of the finalists in the show's season 1, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The winner's trophy was lifted by Munawar Faruqui, whose bonding with Anjali remained in news throughout the season.

Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case.

Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone.

Recently, she featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled 'Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re' which was released on August 10, 2022.