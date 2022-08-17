New Delhi: Digital content creator and Kacha Badam fame star Anjali Arora is in the news these days. First, it was for an alleged MMS clipping which led to a controversy and later for her new song launch. Anjali has rubbished the private video leak, calling it fake and stating that the girl in the video is not her.

Now, while she is making news, we thought of checking out her social media feed and guess what? Another popular dance video of hers caught our attention. The Reel is basically from her Maldives trip where she can be seen grooving to the famous viral song 'Shut Up and Bend Over' by Kidi. The line from this song became extremely popular on social media platforms with netizens recreating the moves in Insta Reels.

Anjali Arora can be seen dressed in a stunning floral green and white noodle strap dress. Do not miss the rains and the breathtaking Maldivian beach vibe.

Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp reality show and was one of the finalists. Her bonding with winner Munawar Faruqui on the show remained one of the highlights.

Recently, she featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled 'Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re' which was released on August 10, 2022.