Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan drugs case arrest after Hrithik Roshan pens note to him, says 'all Mafia Pappu coming to his defence'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and took a dig at Bollywood biggies. Her rant came after Hrithik Roshan penned a special note to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise drugs party.

Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan’s defence…We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them…I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions…Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger….It’s good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong….#Word.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who is family friends with SRK and Gauri Khan wrote a long heartfelt note to Aryan Khan.

He wrote: “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff ... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success ... they're all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know, that You can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots ... I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.”

Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Alvira, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Suniel Shetty among others extended support to SRK. In fact, Salman was the first one to visit SRK late night at Mannat on October 3, 2021

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday (October 3), a day after NCB raided a cruise party where the star kid was present. The officials recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD and 1.33 lakh cash from the raid.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).