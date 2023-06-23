Dharmendra Thanks Fans For Their Wishes On Grandson Karan Deol’s Wedding

Superstar Sunny Deol and his family have recently been the talk of the town as his son, actor Karan Deol, got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Archarya. Apart from the family members, celebs like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others were seen attending the event. As the ceremony is now over, veteran actor and Karan's grandfather, Dharmendra, took to Twitter and thanked all the fans and loved ones for their blessings and love for his grandson and his better half.

Dharmendra’s tweet

Dharmendra shared a picture and wrote, "Friends, great full to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony."

Friends, great full to you all for your good wishes on Karan's Marriage ceremony _________ pic.twitter.com/hMEJEOuKQT — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 22, 2023

Fan’s react

“This was the best! Grandfather enjoying the wedding. Best wishes to newly wed,” one fan commented.

This was the best! Grandfather enjoying the weeding. Best wishes to newly wed_ pic.twitter.com/MRz4zIXJPx — Ash (@jhanji98) June 22, 2023

“Dear uncle, Good Morning!! It was great to see you all together on the occasion of your grandson's wedding,” another fan wrote.

Dear uncle, Good Morning!!_ It was great to see you all together on the occasion of your grandson's wedding...__ pic.twitter.com/UMbOCFCCAg — Manish Mishra (@Manish_Scribe) June 23, 2023

While another user said,” Waheguruji bless Karan happiness good health success in his new wonderful journey and all his dreams come true.”

Waheguruji bless Karan happiness good health success in his new wonderful journey and all his dreams come true __ — Ravinder Grewal (@Ravinde61989580) June 23, 2023

Actress Esha Deol, the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, also wished Karan and Drisha on Instagram.

“Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love,” her Instagram post read.

Earlier, Dharmendra also created a buzz when his candid picture with his first wife Prakash Kaur went viral. Both of them looked extremely happy on the occasion of their grandson’s wedding.

Karan and Drisha

Karan and Drisha Acharya have known each other for a long time. Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass along with debutant Saher Bamba in 2019 and Drisha is the great-granddaughter of veteran filmmaker, Bimal Roy.