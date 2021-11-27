Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan attend?

New Delhi: With every passing day, buzz about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding seems to be getting stronger. According to numerous reports, the duo is supposed to be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in December in Rajasthan.

While there has been no official statement from the couple till now, the internet is filled with speculation about their wedding ceremonies, and whether it will be an extremely close-knit affair.

As per reports, the wedding will be held at a fort resort in Rajasthan with a strict 'no phones' policy. A lot of other rumours are also there about the probable guest list of the couple.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been invited to the wedding along with his family. However, it is unsure if the actor will attend the starry affair.

A Bollywood Life report stated that Shah Rukh Khan who is known to keep his social obligations may attend the December wedding in Rajasthan. However, there is no surety if he will attend the wedding ceremony with his wife Gauri Khan.

"They are going to keep a low profile, staying away from the media glare. Shah Rukh may make a quick entry and exit. He also has to get back to his shoots and will definitely not attend the entire 3-4 day wedding," the website quoted a source as saying.

Ever since the news broke about Katrina and Vicky's wedding, the rumoured couple has been extremely tight-lipped about it. In the past few weeks, there have been numerous speculations about the hush-hush wedding between the two parties.

Earlier this year, the couple reportedly had a 'Roka' ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence in Mumbai. Rumours are also there that the couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai before flying to Rajasthan for their grand but intimate wedding.

It is no secret that Katrina prefers to keep her personal life extremely private and away from the public glare.

In fact, despite numerous reports about the two being in a relationship for the last few years, both Katrina and Vicky refrained from sharing pictures with each other on social media. Neither, they made any public appearances together.

