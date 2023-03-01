Korean Woman Turns Into Kareena Kapoor's Geet From Jab We Meet, Dances To Hit Song Ye Ishq, Watch Viral Video

NEW DELHI: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Jab We Met' is one of the most popular romantic films in the last two decades. Released in 2007, the film turned out to be a big hit and carved a special place in the hearts of cinebuzz. Though it has been decades since the release of the film, its craze refuses to die down among the fans. Kareena Kapoor's quirky and whimsical character of Punjabi girl 'Geet', who falls in love with shy and reserved businessman Aditya, went on to claim huge popularity.

Apart from the fabulous storyline and the performances of the actors, it was the chartbuster songs of the movie that fans loved immensely. Even today, most of its foot-tapping songs will make you get up and dance.

An internet user who goes by the name Korean G1 took to Instagram to share the video. The Korean woman mentioned that she wanted to try this look for quite some time. In the short clip, she is seen donning similar attire, worn by Kareena in the song, and standing in front of a TV, as she recreated the famous hook steps of the track. She is seen matching steps with Kareena and at one point in the video, the expressions of both women look similar.



She penned down the caption as: Before I polled people on Instagram story which actress will I cover on bollywood night party, and many people mentioned me about Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met. but I couldn't wear at that time so I tried to mimic it this time. hope you guys like it. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens, who hailed the woman for her effort.

"I dunno why I like this version more," posted an Instagram user.

"You wore a saree's blouse, that's the first thing I noticed, but you still slayed it," wrote another.

"Well it looks like you have plans to enter Bollywood," wrote third.

"Awesome literally,: wrote another user.

Since being shared on January 11, the dance video has amassed over 14,000 likes and one lakh views.