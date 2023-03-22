Kriti Sanon And Jr NTR Join Forces For New Ad, Fans Can't Keep Calm - Watch

New Delhi: Basking in the glory of RRR mania, actor Jr NTR and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon have recently collaborated for the new advertisement of this sparkling apple juice brand and the internet can not stop gushing about their on-screen liaison. This latest campaign drop has already excited the viewers and their expectations from the ‘unexpected but much-needed’ collaboration in both Hindi and Telugu.

Taking to social media, netizens showered a lot of love and admiration for Kriti Sanon’s latest collaboration with Jr NTR. This is what they have to say:

A fan writes “Kriti with RRR fame JrNTR for Appy Fizz ad”

A fan shares, Jr NTR and Kriti sanon, new Appy fizz add is so cool. Another writes, Waiting to see u more n more in pan indian movies n adds @kritisanon

A fan writes “Superb kriti with Jr NTR”. It will be rather interesting to see this fresh pairing on-screen, collaborating for a full-fledged film.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, in Adipurush along with Prabhas and a few others. Jr. NTR has NTR 30 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.