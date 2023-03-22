topStoriesenglish2586632
NewsBuzz
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon And Jr NTR Join Forces For New Ad, Fans Can't Keep Calm - Watch

Kriti Sanon-Jr NTR Viral Ad: Fans dropped comments on social media to check out the reactions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon And Jr NTR Join Forces For New Ad, Fans Can't Keep Calm - Watch

New Delhi: Basking in the glory of RRR mania, actor Jr NTR and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon have recently collaborated for the new advertisement of this sparkling apple juice brand and the internet can not stop gushing about their on-screen liaison. This latest campaign drop has already excited the viewers and their expectations from the ‘unexpected but much-needed’ collaboration in both Hindi and Telugu.  

Taking to social media, netizens showered a lot of love and admiration for Kriti Sanon’s latest collaboration with Jr NTR. This is what they have to say: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@kritis_admirer)

A fan writes “Kriti with RRR fame JrNTR for Appy Fizz ad”

A fan shares, Jr NTR and Kriti sanon, new Appy fizz add is so cool. Another writes, Waiting to see u more n more in pan indian movies n adds @kritisanon

A fan writes “Superb kriti with Jr NTR”. It will be rather interesting to see this fresh pairing on-screen, collaborating for a full-fledged film.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, in Adipurush along with Prabhas and a few others. Jr. NTR has NTR 30 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926