हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KRK

Say whaat? KRK predicts Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will marry by 2022, and divorce within 15 years

For the unversed, KRK was in news lately after Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on him.

Say whaat? KRK predicts Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will marry by 2022, and divorce within 15 years

New Delhi: Controversial self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK has once again made a bizarre prediction. After commenting on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce, he has now predicted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. 

KRK tweeted: Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!

Yes!, you just read that right. He has made a bizarre prediction that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot, latest by 2022 but in 15 years will head for a divorce. 

He also made a declaration saying classic actress Tabu will never get married. 

For the unversed, KRK was in news lately after Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on him. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but not over his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

After Salman slapped a defamation suit on him, there has been a flood of tweets from the KRK side making various allegations and claims. 

 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KRKKamaal R KhanRanbir KapoorAlia BhattKRK predictionRanbir Kapoor weddingAlia Bhatt wedding
Next
Story

Suhana Khan teases her party look with a million-dollar smile, poses in black backless dress - See pic

Must Watch

PT14M25S

PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today