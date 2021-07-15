Say whaat? KRK predicts Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will marry by 2022, and divorce within 15 years

New Delhi: Controversial self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK has once again made a bizarre prediction. After commenting on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce, he has now predicted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

KRK tweeted: Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!

Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 13, 2021

Yes!, you just read that right. He has made a bizarre prediction that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot, latest by 2022 but in 15 years will head for a divorce.

He also made a declaration saying classic actress Tabu will never get married.

Prediction 07- Actress #Tabbu will never ever get married. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 12, 2021

For the unversed, KRK was in news lately after Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on him. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but not over his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

After Salman slapped a defamation suit on him, there has been a flood of tweets from the KRK side making various allegations and claims.



