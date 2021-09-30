हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police

Let's Not Normalise Misogyny: Mumbai Police asks Kabir Singh, Dabangg to 'reflect' on their dialogues

On Thursday (September 30), the social media handle of Mumbai Police shared a strong message condemning misogyny in popular culture, especially cinema.

Let&#039;s Not Normalise Misogyny: Mumbai Police asks Kabir Singh, Dabangg to &#039;reflect&#039; on their dialogues
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Mumbai Police is back with its witty posts and this time it is addressing misogyny in Hindi cinema with movie dialogues that Bollywood needs to 'reflect' upon.

The post features snippets from the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, Salman Khan's film Dabangg, Chashme Baddoor and Ujda Chaman. 

In the caption, the Mumbai Police Instagram handle wrote, "Cinema is a reflection of our society - Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!"

The organisation shared the post with the hashtag - 'Let's Not Normalise Misogyny'.

Check out the witty, reflective post:

 

The post features dialogues such as - "Preeti, chunni thik karo" from Kabir Singh, "But I allowed Ayesha to run her business" from Dil Dhadakne Do which demean women either subtly or openly.

Director Zoya Akhtar and comedienne Mallika Dua commented on the post showing their appreciation for it. Netizens were also quite impressed with the strong message and hailed Mumbai Police for their socially relevant posts.

The Mumbai Police has always kept with the top trends and vowed netizens with its wit and humour.

Earlier, they had shared a video of the Khaki Band performing on Bella Ciao on its official Twitter handle. 

