Meethika Dwivedi

Lucknow teen sensation Meethika Dwivedi's hilarious viral videos make her celeb favourite - Watch why!

Meethika Dwivedi is followed by none other than Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yashraj Mukhate to name a few.

Lucknow teen sensation Meethika Dwivedi&#039;s hilarious viral videos make her celeb favourite - Watch why!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 16-year-old Meethika Dwivedi is a social media sensation with 2 million followers on Instagram alone. This Lucknow based influencer is known for her hilarious videos and is now a popular name on the virtual world. 

Her thick UP accent makes her stand out from the crowd and the cherry on top is her funny content which has got a thumbs up from netizens. Take a look at some of her fun videos: 

Meethika Dwivedi's rising popularity can be judged as now celebrities too are in awe of her. She is followed by none other than Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yashraj Mukhate. Meethika met actor-producer Arbaaz Khan in Mumbai and even shared a picture on her gram. Not just that, she even had an Instagram live session with Aparshakti Khurana. 

A lot many collaborations and paid promotions are coming her way too, as is visible from her social media accounts. 

She is also followed by many popular influencers including Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Dolly Singh, Komal Pandey, Rashami Desai and Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey, actor Nirahua among several others.

