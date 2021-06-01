हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala shares throwback pic from her first photoshoot, Ayushmann Khurrana can't resist from sharing it!

Manisha Koirala shared a throwback picture from her first photoshoot and now her fans can’t keep calm.

Manisha Koirala shares throwback pic from her first photoshoot, Ayushmann Khurrana can&#039;t resist from sharing it!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who has ruled the Hindi Cinema for decades has treated her fans with unseen picture from her initial career days. She shared a throwback picture from her first photoshoot and now her fans can’t keep calm.

Manisha posted the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Throwback ... my first photoshoot #throwbacktuesday.”

 

In the post, we can see a monochromatic picture of the stunner with short wavy hair and a straight face. 

The post has gone viral on social media and even actor Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t resist sharing it in his Instagram story. 

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just a Manisha Koirala appreciation story".

manisha

 Manisha started off her career as a model and later debuted with a Nepali film ‘Pheri Bhetaula’ in 1989. Two years later, she made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's ‘Saudagar’, which was a huge commercial success.

 She shot to fame with films like 1942: A Love Story, Agni Sakshi, Gupt, Mann, Bombay, and Lajja to name a few.

