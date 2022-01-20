Meet Alizeh Rizvi, the 3-year-old sensation whose song 'Mera Dil Pahadon Mei Kho Gaya' got celebs talking!

New Delhi: The power of social media makes any common person a celeb overnight. Several talented people with the help of the internet have been appreciated by Bollywood or Hollywood celebs, boosting the morale of others. Similarly, a 3-year-old girl Alizeh Rizvi has become famous - all thanks to her innocent voice.

Alizeh's mama (maternal uncle) recorded her song in his studio named 'Mera Dil Pahadon Mei Kho Gaya' which went viral in little baby girl's voice. Netizens showered love to her song and adored her innocent way of singing.

Watch it here:

On Instagram, several REELS have been made. In fact, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh among others too have acknowledged the toddler and recreated her song online.

Alizeh's father Irfan Mohammad is a banker and mom Afroz Rizvi is an educator.

Now this one voice will stay with you for a long time!