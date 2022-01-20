हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alizeh Rizvi

Meet Alizeh Rizvi, the 3-year-old sensation whose song 'Mera Dil Pahadon Mei Kho Gaya' got celebs talking!

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh among others too have acknowledged Alizeh Rizvi's talent and recreated her song online. 

Meet Alizeh Rizvi, the 3-year-old sensation whose song &#039;Mera Dil Pahadon Mei Kho Gaya&#039; got celebs talking!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The power of social media makes any common person a celeb overnight. Several talented people with the help of the internet have been appreciated by Bollywood or Hollywood celebs, boosting the morale of others. Similarly, a 3-year-old girl Alizeh Rizvi has become famous - all thanks to her innocent voice. 

Alizeh's mama (maternal uncle) recorded her song in his studio named 'Mera Dil Pahadon Mei Kho Gaya' which went viral in little baby girl's voice. Netizens showered love to her song and adored her innocent way of singing. 

Watch it here: 

On Instagram, several REELS have been made. In fact, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh among others too have acknowledged the toddler and recreated her song online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by alizeh (@alizehmusic)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by alizeh (@alizehmusic)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by alizeh (@alizehmusic)

Alizeh's father Irfan Mohammad is a banker and mom Afroz Rizvi is an educator. 

Now this one voice will stay with you for a long time!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alizeh RizviAlizeh Rizvi songviral baby video3 year old singerYo Yo Honey SinghMera Dil Pahadon Mei Kho Gaya
Next
Story

This 2 years old looks just like a young Mirabel from Disney’s ‘Encanto’, her reaction is priceless - WATCH

Must Watch

PT1M26S

UP Elections 2022: Another relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav joins BJP, accuses Akhilesh of holding Mulayam hostage