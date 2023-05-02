topStoriesenglish2601872
NewsBuzz
MET GALA 2023

Met Gala 2023: Cockroach’s Entry At The Red Carpet Leaves Netizens In Splits- Watch Viral Video

A video of a cockroach roaming on the red carpet at Met Gala 2023 has gone viral on social media. The photographers at the event were also seen clicking pictures of the cockroach.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:54 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Met Gala 2023: Cockroach’s Entry At The Red Carpet Leaves Netizens In Splits- Watch Viral Video

Mumbai: While a galaxy of stars descended on the Met Gala carpet to set their best fashion foot forward, there was an unlikely guest at the event who turned heads. A tiny cockroach was seen causing ripples on the red carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 

The cockroach roaming on the carpet was captured by the paparazzi in their lens and the video of the same has gone viral on social media, causing a laugh riot and inviting some hilarious comments from users. 

One Internet user wrote, "Ok now THIS is the best outfit of the night (laughing face emoticons)." Another said, "Serving the best look of the night. The photographer making her feel like the queen she is." Another comment read, "Best dressed celebrity right here." "This is how serious I take my job!!" quipped another, referring to the photographer who even followed the cockroach to take more pictures. 

The event was a hit as several international celebs paid tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on whom the theme of the event was based. Indian actress Alia Bhatt too made her Met Gala debut as she wore a gorgeous white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Alia Bhatt`s bridal look was inspired by a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?