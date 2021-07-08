हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput massively trolled for wearing a short polka-dotted skirt to a yoga class!

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor was recently papped outside her yoga class and that made netizens comment 'the skirt is unflattering'. Well, the stunner got massively trolled for wearing a short skirt to her yoga sess. 

A popular celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani dropped the video on Instagram and that's when netizens couldn't keep calm and trolled her. 

Mira Rajput is seen wearing a brown noodle-strap top with a satin polka-dotted skirt. 

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym. 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

 

Tags:
Mira RajputShahid Kapoormira rajput kapoormira rajput picsmira rajput photosshahid kapoor's wife
