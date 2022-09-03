NewsBuzz
ALIA BHATT

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's 'baby on board' message on her pink gharara is cutesy - Watch

AlianBhatt's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the event to promote the duo`s film `Brahmastra`. He was spotted wearing an all-black outfit.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:34 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's 'baby on board' message on her pink gharara is cutesy - Watch

Hyderabad: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly nailing her maternity style. During a promotional event for her film `Brahmastra` in Hyderabad on Friday, Alia won everyone`s hearts with her pink suit which had a special "baby on board" message printed on its back. The pink gharara set also had the word `love` embellished in gold.

She completed her ethnic look with statement earrings. For the glam, the `Gangubai Kathiawadi` star kept her make-up minimal and chose to give a wavy touch to her hair. Pictures of Alia in her customised outfit have been doing the rounds on the internet. Reacting to her desi look, a social media user commented, "Such a sweet gesture."

"She is literally glowing. Love that special message," another one wrote. Alia`s husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the event to promote the duo`s film `Brahmastra`. He was spotted wearing an all-black outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Interestingly, it`s the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital. 

 

Live Tv

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt pregnancypregnant alia bhattalia bhatt newsbrahmastraRanbir KapoorAlia bhatt baby

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!