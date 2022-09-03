Hyderabad: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly nailing her maternity style. During a promotional event for her film `Brahmastra` in Hyderabad on Friday, Alia won everyone`s hearts with her pink suit which had a special "baby on board" message printed on its back. The pink gharara set also had the word `love` embellished in gold.

She completed her ethnic look with statement earrings. For the glam, the `Gangubai Kathiawadi` star kept her make-up minimal and chose to give a wavy touch to her hair. Pictures of Alia in her customised outfit have been doing the rounds on the internet. Reacting to her desi look, a social media user commented, "Such a sweet gesture."

"She is literally glowing. Love that special message," another one wrote. Alia`s husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the event to promote the duo`s film `Brahmastra`. He was spotted wearing an all-black outfit.

Interestingly, it`s the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital.