New Delhi: The newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were recently stepped out for a dinner date and were papped as they came out. The stunning couple was accompanied by a close friend and it looked like a super fun outing.

Mouni Roy turned heads in a body-hugging olive green shift dress while Suraj kept it casual in a white tee and denim. Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram. Take a look here:

Mouni and Suraj had a gala wedding affair on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking.

Mouni's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.