हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy wears short olive dress on a cosy date night with hubby Suraj Nambiar, check video!

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had a gala wedding affair on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort.

Mouni Roy wears short olive dress on a cosy date night with hubby Suraj Nambiar, check video!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were recently stepped out for a dinner date and were papped as they came out. The stunning couple was accompanied by a close friend and it looked like a super fun outing. 

Mouni Roy turned heads in a body-hugging olive green shift dress while Suraj kept it casual in a white tee and denim. Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram. Take a look here:

Mouni and Suraj had a gala wedding affair on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

 

  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy hot picsMouni Roy picsMouni Roy husbandsuraj nambiar
Next
Story

When 'Acharya' star Chiranjeevi felt 'insulted': 'Only Hindi films were considered as Indian cinema'

Must Watch

PT12M10S

After Jahangirpuri, now Shaheen Bagh to face bulldozers