हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's bear hug to wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva after winning IPL 2021 goes viral- Watch

This is the 4th IPL win for the MS Dhoni-led team which makes them the second-most successful side in the history of the tournament. 

MS Dhoni&#039;s bear hug to wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva after winning IPL 2021 goes viral- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The adrenaline-pumping cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifting the winner's trophy amid cheers and thundering applause. 

Soon after the magic match-winning moment happened, cameras panned to MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi jumping in joy at the stands along with little daughter Ziva. Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Chaudhary and kids were also spotted enjoying CSK's win against KKR. 

Take a look at the viral video of MS giving a bear hug to his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva on the cricket ground which was massively shared online. 

This is the 4th IPL win for the MS Dhoni-led team which makes them the second-most successful side in the history of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are on top as they have five IPL trophies in their kitty.

After winning IPL 2021, Dhoni said: “Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MS DhoniIPL 2021Sakshi DhoniMahendra Singh DhoniCSK beat KKRChennai Super KingsIPL 2021 winnerMS Dhoni videoZiva Dhoni
Next
Story

Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Inara Ali's stunning photos go viral, fans wanna know if she sings too?

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee to be held at 10 AM, discussion on making president possible