MS Dhoni's bear hug to wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva after winning IPL 2021 goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: The adrenaline-pumping cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifting the winner's trophy amid cheers and thundering applause.

Soon after the magic match-winning moment happened, cameras panned to MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi jumping in joy at the stands along with little daughter Ziva. Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Chaudhary and kids were also spotted enjoying CSK's win against KKR.

Take a look at the viral video of MS giving a bear hug to his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva on the cricket ground which was massively shared online.

This is the 4th IPL win for the MS Dhoni-led team which makes them the second-most successful side in the history of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are on top as they have five IPL trophies in their kitty.

After winning IPL 2021, Dhoni said: “Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them."