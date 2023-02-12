Naatu Naatu Fever: Dancer-duo Rocks to Peppy Beats of RRR Song, Leaves Netizens Amazed

NEW DELHI: Fan craze for pan-India release 'RRR' and the award-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' seems to not going to fade away anytime soon. The dance beat of 'Naatu Naatu' have created a separate fan base across the world and with the recent global award being presented to it, its popularity has been rising with every day. A recent Instagram reel shows two youths energetically recreating the moves of Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet and has been viewed over 3 lakh times, a boy and girl, who are dressed up similarly as lead actors in the song - Ram Charan and Jr NTR, are seen shaking their legs to 'Naatu Naatu'. The duo beautifully pulls off the blockbuster song's hook step in the clip. The clip is just too good to miss out on. Take a look:

Check out some of the comments below:

"Gajab yaar maja aa gaya"

"Very good bro"

"Second Oscar awad aapko bhi milega ye song ke liye"

"Osm dada"

Earlier in the day, we came across a video where Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra was seen taking 'Naatu Naatu' dance steps lessons from popular Telugu actor Ram Charan at Hyderabad Prix event. Mahindra shared the video of him and RRR's lead actor Ram Charan performing the dance steps. He even thanked Charan for giving the lessons of the basic steps and gave the good wishes for the Oscars.

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

On January 10, 2023, RRR Movie’s song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes Award in the Best Original song – Motion Picture category. This was the first of India that ever happened in the award history. The popularity of the song has risen after winning the 80th Golden Globes Award, which was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

'Naatu Naatu' was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved. This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.