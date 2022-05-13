हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Masaba

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba says 'can never have a baby out of wedlock'!

Masaba is the daughter of Neena and cricketer, Vivian Richards. However, the two never married. 

Neena Gupta&#039;s daughter Masaba says &#039;can never have a baby out of wedlock&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta's famous fashion designer daughter Masaba will soon be seen in one of the stories of the anthology web series Modern Love: Mumbai. 

Masaba in her interview with IndianExpress.com, said, “Accepting is one thing but what happens behind the scenes is something else. You would pass comments like that she slept with someone and had a baby. I read stories of so many single moms who have had kids out of wedlock. They do have to deal with whispers and people talking behind their backs. Nothing has changed with time. Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don’t want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space.”

Masaba is the daughter of Neena and cricketer, Vivian Richards. However, the two never married. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

On the personal front, Masaba earlier was married to producer Madhu Mantena. She is currently dating Satyadeep Misra. In the same interview, she opened up on finding love again. "One has to allow themselves to be real. People nowadays play games or just try to hold themselves back. I am always myself and if I feel like talking, I would. I am always very real. Not just a relationship but anything new that one has to go in, they would have to do it with an open heart. That’s how you truly allow the universe to rush in," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Ace fashion designer made her debut on a Netflix show titled 'Masaba Masaba' last year.

 

