हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma's bold photoshoot in a blue bikini top and denims is too HOT to handle!

Neha Sharma recently took to her IG and dropped a bold and gorgeous photo shoot dressed in a blue bikini top with an open shirt and denim. 

Neha Sharma&#039;s bold photoshoot in a blue bikini top and denims is too HOT to handle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Neha Sharma has a massive fan following of over 12.6 million on Instagram alone. Her rising popularity on social media proves netizens are in love with this B-Town beauty. Well, why not, after all her posts are eye-catchy!

Neha Sharma recently took to her IG and dropped a bold and gorgeous photo shoot dressed in a blue bikini top with an open shirt and denim. Looking extremely hot, Neha upped the summer heat!

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the 2017 Hindi release 'Mubarakan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Solo' in Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

The gorgeous face was seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She will be seen playing Kamla Devi on-screen. The film has been set in the life and times of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the prominent military leaders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The venture has been helmed by Om Raut. 

Neha will also be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.

She will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. In between, she featured in a song with late actor Sidharth Shukla, and received a war reception for her track. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha Sharmaneha sharma bold picsneha sharma bikini picsneha sharma photoshoot
Next
Story

Days after hospitalisation, Shweta Tiwari hits back with a glam photoshoot - In Pics

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Now Kashmir will be terror free, big decision of Modi government