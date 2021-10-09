Neha Sharma's bold photoshoot in a blue bikini top and denims is too HOT to handle!

New Delhi: Actress Neha Sharma has a massive fan following of over 12.6 million on Instagram alone. Her rising popularity on social media proves netizens are in love with this B-Town beauty. Well, why not, after all her posts are eye-catchy!

Neha Sharma recently took to her IG and dropped a bold and gorgeous photo shoot dressed in a blue bikini top with an open shirt and denim. Looking extremely hot, Neha upped the summer heat!

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the 2017 Hindi release 'Mubarakan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Solo' in Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

The gorgeous face was seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She will be seen playing Kamla Devi on-screen. The film has been set in the life and times of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the prominent military leaders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The venture has been helmed by Om Raut.

Neha will also be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.

She will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. In between, she featured in a song with late actor Sidharth Shukla, and received a war reception for her track.