हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chellam Sir

Netizens compare The Family Man Season 2's ‘Chellam Sir’ aka Tamil actor Uday Mahesh to Google, check LOL memes!

These hilarious memes are surely worth the watch and will definitely leave you in splits and will make you fall in love with the Chellam sir all over again.

Netizens compare The Family Man Season 2&#039;s ‘Chellam Sir’ aka Tamil actor Uday Mahesh to Google, check LOL memes!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Family Man season 2 has been the most-watched Indian show over the weekend and not for nothing! Starring Manoj Bajpayee and South superstar Samantha Akkineni in lead roles, the show has managed to get limelight for its power-packed performances. 

The latest one to catch everyone’s attention is Chellam Sir played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. 

He played the role of a retired member of NIA –National Investigation Agency, who helped Srikant in every crucial situation in the series. 

Netizens are impressed with the senior actor, so much so that they are calling him a super-spy human and even compared him with Google.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes here:

 

These hilarious memes are surely worth the watch and will definitely leave you in splits and will make you fall in love with the Chellam sir all over again. 

The action thriller 'The Family Man Season 2' dropped at midnight (June 3), a day ahead of its scheduled release. Created and Produced by Raj and DK, the season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, among others. 

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chellam SirThe Family Man 2retired NIA memberManoj BajpayeeUday Mahesh
Next
Story

Rakhi Sawant's hot yoga video goes viral, netizens troll her for 'naked' outfit- Watch

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor Mohit Raina files complaint against four people