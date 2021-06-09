Netizens compare The Family Man Season 2's ‘Chellam Sir’ aka Tamil actor Uday Mahesh to Google, check LOL memes!

New Delhi: The Family Man season 2 has been the most-watched Indian show over the weekend and not for nothing! Starring Manoj Bajpayee and South superstar Samantha Akkineni in lead roles, the show has managed to get limelight for its power-packed performances.

The latest one to catch everyone’s attention is Chellam Sir played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh.

He played the role of a retired member of NIA –National Investigation Agency, who helped Srikant in every crucial situation in the series.

Netizens are impressed with the senior actor, so much so that they are calling him a super-spy human and even compared him with Google.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes here:

Chellum Sir provides access to info when nobody else can. He is basically a VPN pic.twitter.com/exvoFN7RUg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 6, 2021

These hilarious memes are surely worth the watch and will definitely leave you in splits and will make you fall in love with the Chellam sir all over again.

The action thriller 'The Family Man Season 2' dropped at midnight (June 3), a day ahead of its scheduled release. Created and Produced by Raj and DK, the season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, among others.

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.