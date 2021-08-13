Netizens demand boycott of Radhika Apte on Twitter, here's why!

New Delhi: Bollywood and OTT actress Radhika Apte is quite well-known for her experimental roles in the film industry. She's known to take up unconventional projects and bring alive an alternate cinema for Indian audiences. Recently, she's been trending on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons.

It appears the actress's pictures from her nude scene in the Leena Yadav directorial Parched have leaked online and a few netizens are angry with her choice to perform a nude scene on-screen. Many of these users have claimed that the scene went against 'Indian culture' and demanded a boycott of the actress.

Check out the furious tweets by netizens:

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about her experience of going nude on-screen in Leena Yadav’s 'Parched' and about the stressful ordeal of having her 'nude clip' leaked on the internet in an interview with a magazine. We demand government to#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/3YPvnuTQcT — Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 13, 2021

Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video. The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country.#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/cQlW4dGLOy — Its_vikrama_Adity (@vskutwal7) August 13, 2021

Earlier, speaking to ETimes about her nude scene in Parched, the actress had expressed that although the experience was intimidating, she felt it allowed her to explore her body and sexuality.

She said, "Having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now, I can bare it all anywhere. I’m proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation."

She expressed that she needed a role where she could explore her sexuality and body image such as her role in 'Parched'. Whereas in, Bollywood, she claimed, stars are constantly told what to do with their bodies.

The film 'Parched' was directed by Leena Yadav, and starred Adil Hussain, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It was produced by Ajay Devgn