हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhika Apte

Netizens demand boycott of Radhika Apte on Twitter, here's why!

Actress Radhika Apte is trending high on Twitter and netizens are demanding a boycott of the actress claiming that a scene from her film Parched went against Indian culture. 

Netizens demand boycott of Radhika Apte on Twitter, here&#039;s why!
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood and OTT actress Radhika Apte is quite well-known for her experimental roles in the film industry. She's known to take up unconventional projects and bring alive an alternate cinema for Indian audiences. Recently, she's been trending on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons.

It appears the actress's pictures from her nude scene in the Leena Yadav directorial Parched have leaked online and a few netizens are angry with her choice to perform a nude scene on-screen. Many of these users have claimed that the scene went against 'Indian culture' and demanded a boycott of the actress.

Check out the furious tweets by netizens:

 

Earlier, speaking to ETimes about her nude scene in Parched, the actress had expressed that although the experience was intimidating, she felt it allowed her to explore her body and sexuality.

She said, "Having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now, I can bare it all anywhere. I’m proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation."

She expressed that she needed a role where she could explore her sexuality and body image such as her role in 'Parched'. Whereas in, Bollywood, she claimed, stars are constantly told what to do with their bodies.

The film 'Parched' was directed by Leena Yadav, and starred Adil Hussain, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It was produced by Ajay Devgn

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhika Apteradhika apte trolledBoycott Radhika ApteRadhika Apte TwitterRadhika Apte trendingRadhika Apte Parched sceneRadhika Apte Parched nude sceneRadhika Apte controversyRadhika Apte filmsparched film
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan sells off his plush, luxury apartment of 7,527 sq ft for a whopping Rs 45 cr!

Must Watch

PT14M14S

India@75: Watch Untold Story of Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar from Zee Archive