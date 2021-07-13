Netizens go berserk as MasterChef Australia 13 runner-up Kishwar Chowdhury prepares panta bhaat‘ with ‘aloo bhorta‘ for finale!

New Delhi: While the world was waiting for to hear the name of MasterChef Australia 13 winner, a dish quite common in West Bengal and Bangladeshi cuisine featured in a grand finale episode and caught everyone’s fancy.

Kishwar Chowdhury, one of the contestants on the show made something which was not only unique in itself but also had a bangladeshi culture and history. She made traditional ‘panta bhaat‘, with ‘aloo bhorta.'

Who is Kishwer Chowdhury?

Kishwer, 38, owns a printing business and was born and brought up in Melbourne, according to India Today report.

She pursued PG in Graphic Design from the University of the Arts in London and went to Germany for some time. She later spent six years in Bangladesh working on setting up her business there.

Kishwer came back to Melbourne in 2015 and remained connected to her Bangladesh roots through food.

To give it fancy name and appearance, it was called ‘Smoked Rice Water’, served alongside sardine and a side of salsa on the show.

As soon the promo of the show was out, Kishwar started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Why is Kishwer Chowdhury trending?

Some were not happy with her choice of cuisine to be represented at the finale while others thanked and appreciated her for taking their tradition to international level.



Although, she couldn’t win the show but she surely won hearts the viewers for her courageous move and was appreciated by one and all.

The show was won by Justin Narayan. This 27-year-old youth, hails from Western Australia, but has his roots in India. He is the second Indian-origin contestant to win MasterChef Australia. Earlier it was Sashi Cheliah, who won the show.

While, Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury became the first and second runner-ups.