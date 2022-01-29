हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma's dance video to 'choli ke peeche' remix is too HOT to handle! - Watch

Naagin actress Nia Sharma uses dancing as a way of de-stressing herself. Her dance videos often go viral on social media.

Nia Sharma&#039;s dance video to &#039;choli ke peeche&#039; remix is too HOT to handle! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV sensation Nia Sharma recently shook the internet with her sultry dance video to a remix version of the popular song 'choli ke peeche'. Nia looked super hot in the video in an orange sports bra and black pants and wowed fans with her energy.

She stunned fans with her powerful moves and infectious choreography. Nia definitely outdid herself once again as she always does. The actress has a special passion for dancing and often shares her dance videos with fans. In fact, she has recently started learning how to pole dance with an instructor and she's acing it!

Take a look at her 'choli ke peeche' dance video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

Fans were impressed by her dancing prowess and left praises for her in the comment section.

The Naagin of small-screens is popular for her music videos such as 'Phoonk Le' and 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. 

