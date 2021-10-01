Shweta Tiwari reacts after getting custody of son Reyansh, says 'Abhinav Kohli painted me as bad mother'

NEW DELHI: In a big respite to Shweta Tiwari, the Bombay High Court granted her the custody of her 5-year-old son, Reyansh. According to a report in ETimes.com, the court has allowed Abhinav Kohli to speak to his son Reyansh for 30 minutes on weekdays through video conference and meet on weekends for two hours.

Several allegations were levelled against Shweta by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. She was accused of leaving her son alone in a hotel and leaving for Cape Town to shoot for Season 11 of reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Abhinav had also claimed that Shweta did not inform the court before leaving the country to fulfil her work commitments.

Speaking to TOI, Shweta revealed that she was mentally harassed by her husband Abhinav who would follow her at every event and created a ruckus to embarrass her. "This is what I wanted and I am honestly satisfied with the judgement," said Shweta Tiwari when reached out to her. "Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years. He would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create a ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both, me and my child. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at my doorstep anytime," Shweta added.

She also mentioned that she never stopped Reyansh and Abhinav from talking but the wrong allegations were put to her.

"I had always allowed him the right to visit Reyansh. In fact, as per the previous court order, he was only supposed to speak to Reyansh on a video call for half an hour but I never stopped them from talking more because I understand. But that same person went on to paint me as a bad mother, someone who doesn't care about and is neglecting her child's health. I work for my family and to give them a good lifestyle, what’s wrong in that? But he kept using that against me and I am glad that court dismissed those allegations," Shweta sighed.

Reportedly, the Bombay High Court told the estranged couple that they can fight for their son's custody in the Family Court.

Shweta was recently hospitalised a few days back after she complained of weakness and low blood pressure. The actress shared a picture of herself from her hospital bed, while holding a bed.

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary. However, they separated after nine years of marriage in 2007. Shweta has a 20-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari with Raja.