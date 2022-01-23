Nia Sharma raises temperature on internet with her HOT pole dance, check out her video

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Nia Sharma is one of the most celebrated actresses of the entertainment industry. Nia is known for her super hot looks and bold personality. And apart from her amazing fashion sense and hotness quotient, Nia often makes it to headlines for her bold statements. Nia is known for expressing her voice and doing whatever she wants to. This quality makes her entirely different from her contemporaries.

These days, the 'Jamai Raja' actress is riding high on the success of her latest music video - 'Phoonk Le'. The song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and features Nia. The actress was seen promoting her song on Bigg Boss 15 and at a paan-beedi show.

Nia recently shared a bold video of herself practising pole dance at her house and the clip has since gone viral on social media. As per reports, Nia has been taking pole dance classes these days and hence, practising this form of dance a lot. Nia is seen wearing a white sports bra and pink shorts in the clip. Watch the video below:

In the clip, Nia is trying to balance her body while dancing on the pole. Till now, the actress has shared three videos of herself doing the pole dance and people are liking them a lot. Sharing her latest video, Nia wrote this in the caption, 'Who called it 'Pole dancing' and not 'Maut ka Farmann'… It’s like signing your own death warrant.' Further in the caption, she has tagged choreographer Lipsa Acharya and wrote, 'Lipsa won't be responsible for it.'