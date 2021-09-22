हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie's hair catches fire as she blows out birthday candles - Watch!

Nicole Richie, who is popularly known for her role in ‘The Simple Life’ celebrated her 40th birthday recently. The reality star who wanted to make her day special witnessed an accident that took away all her excitement. 

Nicole Richie&#039;s hair catches fire as she blows out birthday candles - Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nicole Richie, who is popularly known for her role in ‘The Simple Life’ celebrated her 40th birthday recently. The reality star who wanted to make her day special witnessed an accident that took away all her excitement. 

While the stunner was all set to blow the candles, her hair caught fire and she started screaming while trying to blow out the flames. 

In the video, we can see Nicole trying to keep her calm and also maintained her humour by sharing it on Instagram and wrote, “Well… so far 40 is”

 

Her birthday post has gone viral on social media where her friends and colleagues could be seen worried for her and sending in their best wishes for her special day.

For the unversed, Nicole Richie celebrates her birthday on September 21 and has turned a year older on Tuesday. She is a famous television personality, fashion designer, and actress. 

Nicole started dating singer Joel Madden in 2006. Later the duo became proud parents of two children- one daughter and one son. The couple got engaged in 2010 and later got married in the same year.

Tags:
Nicole RichieThe Simple Life40th birthday celebrationlit affairJoel Madden
