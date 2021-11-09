हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi SPOTTED at airport in ultra glam co-ords skirt dress, trolls ask 'is she walking on the ramp?' - Watch

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well. 

Nora Fatehi SPOTTED at airport in ultra glam co-ords skirt dress, trolls ask &#039;is she walking on the ramp?&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Nora Fatehi is back to the bay and how! Flaunting her hour-glass figure, the Moroccan beauty was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently and need we say that she looked HOT. 

The paps clicked her and celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared her video on Instagram. Nora Fatehi donned a white co-ords set with a skirt and sleeveless crop top. She carried a handbag and wore stilettos to add that edginess to her entire OTT. 

However, some trolls couldn't keep calm and commented on her walk. Take a look below at the comments: 

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. 

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Recently, she was summoned and interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Rs 200 crore money extortion case. The actress' spokesperson issued a fresh statement on the matter, urging media not to slander her name and make any statements before any official information is released.

 

