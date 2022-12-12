topStoriesenglish
Nora Fatehi vs Jacqueline Fernandez: Why are B-Town beauties in COURT against each-other?

Both actresses have been called in by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in relation to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Where Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the accused in this case, Nora has been presented as a key witness.

Now, where we have seen Bollywood stars standing together in tough times, Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline, saying that the latter allegedly made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons." Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been making the headlines these days not because of her movies but the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar. 'Dilbar-Dilbar' fame Nora Fatehi has also been questioned by Enforcement Directorate in relation to the case and has been made a prime witness. 

Nora Fatehi vs Jacqueline Fernandez

In a written pleading Jacqueline has said that she is being falsely implicated by ED whereas celebrities like Nora Fatehi who has also received gifts from 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been presented as a witness. 

Nora in her complaint claims that Jacqueline is criminally defaming her to destroy her career for her own interest, considering both of them work in the same industry and have similar backgrounds.

She further said that her name is being dragged in this money laundering case, when all along she just tried to maintain a good relationship with everybody. 

As of now, the court has not given any verdict in this case and the matter has been postponed to December 20. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been presented in court multiple times.

