Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wears body-hugging tight gown, gets brutally TROLLED for 'uncomfortable' dress - Watch

Dance Deewane Juniors has veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi as judges. 

Nora Fatehi wears body-hugging tight gown, gets brutally TROLLED for &#039;uncomfortable&#039; dress - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is currently seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors. And while she was walking toward the sets of the show, she could barely manage to take steps in her body-hugging blue gown, the trail of which was held by her team. 

Nora's video was shared online and many users felt she was uncomfortable in a tight gown. Nonetheless, she looked stunning in the fab attire, netizens commented on her dress. Check out here: 

Dance Deewane Juniors has veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi as judges. Karan Kundrra is the host of the dance reality show. Neetu made her television debut with Dance Deewane Juniors as a judge.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@nora.fatehi_love)

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well. 

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.  

 

Nora Fatehinora fatehi trolledNora Fatehi danceDance Deewane JuniorsNeetu Kapoor
