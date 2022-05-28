New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is known for her brilliant dance moves, which we all have seen. But it's not just the Western dance moves which get her going, Nora recently performed a Maharashtrian Lavani dance form on stage and guess what? She nailed it too.

NORA FATEHI'S LAVANI DANCE

Nora grooved to a Lavani dance number on Dance Deewane Juniors and teased a video clipping on her social media. She danced along with contestant Geet Kaur Bagga and Choreographer Sonali Kar, acing each step like a pro. Her caption reads: Love joining my juniors on stage! This time i tried Lavni How amazing is @geetbaggaa and @karsonali #Dancewithnora tune in for the next junior that will be featured on #dancewithnora #dancedeewanejuniors @colorstv P.s love the commentary @marzipestonji

DANCE DEEWANE JUNIORS

Nora is these days seen co-judging the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors' along with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Karan Kundrra is the host of the dance reality show. Neetu made her television debut with Dance Deewane Juniors as a judge.

Sometime back, Nora burnt the dance stage with her moves on Garmi song. She grooved with Ranveer Singh.

NORA FATEHI, A RISING STAR

Nora Fatehi earned her name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.