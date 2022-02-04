Not here to defend Deepika Padukone: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS journalist, tells her to 'sit down'

New Delhi: At a promotional event for Kangana Ranaut's new reality show 'Lock Upp', the actress lost her cool on a journalist who asked her a question about 'Gehraiyaan' star Deepika Padukone. The journalist had asked Kangana to comment on an Instagram influencer's comment on Deepika Padukone's clothes during Gehraiyaan promotions and in the film and women empowerment.

The influencer Freddy Birdy had posted, "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches." So, the journalist asked Kangana what she thinks about the situation, considering that she has advocated for women empowerment in the past.

Kangana was not happy with this question and said that Deepika Padukone can defend herself and she is not here to promote her film 'Gehraiyaan'.

She said, "Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down."

Watch the video here:

The reporter later defended themselves and claimed that it was not their intention to promote the film and that Kangana didn't listen to the whole question properly. However, Kangana retorted and said that the reporter named the film and hence it was obvious that she was trying to promote it.

She said that she isn't naive and will talk about the subject with her outside for 45 mins but not at the event.

This incident took place at a hotel in Mumbai where Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor were present to promote their new show 'Lock Upp'.

During the promotional event, Kangana Ranaut challenged Bollywood's Dabbang Salman Khan and said that this isn't your 'brother's house' or 'bhai ka ghar'.

Rather, in this show contestants will be jailed. Since the show is similar to Bigg Boss, Kangana Ranaut will be seen challenging Salman Khan's show on TV.

Kangana, at the event, expressed that she doesn't want to copy anyone from Bollywood. She also spoke about her Twitter ban and said that although she loved being on Twitter, the platform did not allow her to be on it.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan, the modern-day complex love story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.