Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan BTS: Deepika Padukone goofs around with Siddhant Chaturvedi, drools over dessert - See pics

'Gehraiyaan' director Shakun Batra shared hilarious, heart-warming BTS pictures of the cast on Instagram and they are priceless!

Gehraiyaan BTS: Deepika Padukone goofs around with Siddhant Chaturvedi, drools over dessert - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited relationship drama 'Gehraiyaan' has been on everyone's minds since the makers dropped the trailer on Jan 20. The multi-cast starrer directed by Shakun Batra has also captured the audiences' hearts with its soulful soundtrack with songs such as 'Doobey' and 'Gehraiyaan Title track'. 

Now, get ready to witness a little behind-the-scenes madness and fun as Shakun Batra recently shared BTS pictures of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa on his Instagram.

Shakun expressed that he was going through the photos on his phone and found these gems. He also asked the other cast members to share their fondest memories from the film.

Take a look at the pics:

deepika

Ananya

deep

deeps

film

The cast of Gehraiyaan has been extremely busy promoting the film which will exclusively release on Amazon Prime Video. 

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space and fans are excited to see how they liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

'Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan' deals with love and infidelity. Due to this, intimacy played a huge and important role in the film. 'Gehraiyaan' is the first Hindi film to have an intimacy director on board; Dar Gai piloted this role.

The beautiful tracks and background score is composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The modern-day complex love story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

