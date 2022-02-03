हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

At Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp launch, Kangana Ranaut asked about Alia Bhatt!

Kangana Ranaut unveiled her new reality TV show 'Lock Upp' at a promotional event on Thursday (February 3).

At Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp launch, Kangana Ranaut asked about Alia Bhatt!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently announced that she will be hosting a new reality show 'Lock Upp' at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

ALTBalaji producer Ekta Kapoor was also present at the event. The reality show will be streamed on ALTBalaji's OTT platform. 

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

lockup

During the promotional event, Kangana Ranaut challenged Bollywood's Dabbang Salman Khan and said that this isn't your 'brother's house' or 'bhai ka ghar'.

Rather, in this show contestants will be jailed. 

 

Since the show is similar to Bigg Boss, Kangana Ranaut will be seen challenging Salman Khan's show on TV. 

Ekta Kapoor also joked at the show and said that 'dar ke aage jeet hai' and 'jeet ke aage hai Jeetendra', cracking a joke on her father and veteran actor Jeetendra.

lock

Kangana, at the event, expressed that she doesn't want to copy anyone from Bollywood. She also spoke about her Twitter ban and said that although she loved being on Twitter, the platform did not allow her to be on it. 

locked

Coming back to the show, Ekta Kapoor said that nobody can host the upcoming show 'Lock Upp' better than Kangana. 

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt was also present at the same hotel where Kangana was present. Due to this, Kangana was repeatedly questioned about Alia's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

