New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa is having the time of her life with BFFs giving her company on a long exotic holiday. After London, Paris and Spain, the stunning star kid has flown to Greece and her latest pictures broke the internet. Also, a video of her dancing to Macarena got fans talking about it.

The viral dance video has Nysa Devgn donning a blue and white halter midi dress. She can be seen enjoying her drinks on the table and dances her heart out with BFFs along. She does the famous hooksteps from Macarena song too.

Nysa Devgan's pictures from Spain holiday with friends Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Vedant Mahajan were seen online. Orry shared several pictures on his Instagram handle, giving us a sneak peek of their vacation.

Before Spain, Nysa Devgan was in Amsterdam and in Netherlands, she met Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and Janhvi Kapoor. Varun and Janhvi were shooting for Bawaal in Amsterdam.

Earlier this year, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.

She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.