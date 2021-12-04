हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron Fact Check: Did a film on COVID-19 variant release in 1963? Find out here

The Omicron strain, first detected in South Africa, has been classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Omicron Fact Check: Did a film on COVID-19 variant release in 1963? Find out here
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The internet is abuzz with tweets and posts on a film poster titled 'The Omicron Variant', with many claiming it to be an actual Hollywood flick that was released in 1963. So, let's dig deeper and find out whether coronavirus's new variant Omicron made an early odd entry back in the 60s via a movie.

FACT-CHECK ON OMICRON 1963 FILM: 

The film poster doing the rounds titled 'The Omicron Variant' happens to be a fake one. Actually, the viral image is an edited poster of a 1974 film, 'Phase IV'.

Check out the real and fake posters here: 

REAL FILM POSTER:

However, there is a 2013 film named 'The Visitor From Planet Omicron' which is helmed by Mike Donahue. 

THE VISITOR FROM PLANET OMICRON:

The storyline of this 2013 release revolves around an alien who comes to earth with a botanical virus, but a gutsy Arizona widow wins him over with her garden-fresh cooking and then tries to topple the corrupt government that put him up to it, as per the IMDB site. 

It is written by Bill Lynn and features Inge Jaklyn, Tom Tangen, R Daniel Long, Thushari Jayasekera and Sally Kirkland in lead roles.

OMICRON THREAT IN INDIA:

Meanwhile, the Omicron strain, first detected in South Africa, has been classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO). The first cases of the Omicron variant in India have been confirmed in two individuals in Karnataka, according to PTI. 

Many countries have imposed travel restrictions on the Southern African nations since the mutation was discovered. The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said, reports ANI.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Omicronomicron in indiaOmicron filmOmicron moviesThe Visitor From Planet OmicronAlienCOVID-19Coronaviruscovid
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding BIG update: DC Sawai Madhopur conducts meeting to discuss law, order

Must Watch

PT5M27S

Kanpur: Doctor kills his wife, two children